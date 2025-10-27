Youth boxers claim bunch of medals in Montenegro

27 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's U-15 boxing team has returned from the European Championship in Budva, Montenegro, with an impressive total of eight medals, including two historic golds, Azernews reports.

Competing against 369 athletes from 32 countries, Azerbaijan's team secured 2 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals, finishing 6th in the overall standings.

Khumar Jafarli (75 kg) made history as the first Azerbaijani female boxer to win a U-15 European title. She triumphed over Turkey's Yağmur Eryurt in the final, winning unanimously 5-0 with consistent 30:27 scores from all five judges.

Mehran Rasulov (80 kg) claimed Azerbaijan's second gold medal, defeating Ukraine's Serhiy Kotovskyi 5-0 (30:27, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 30:27). This victory marks Rasulov's third European medal, adding to his previous two bronze medals.

Silver medals were won by Nasrin Abdullazade (40 kg), Nurlan Museyibli (66 kg), and Yusif Agakishiyev (75 kg). Bronze medals went to Onur Gurbanov (42 kg), Eljan Musazade (50 kg), and Erdem Tekin (90 kg).

A total of 369 boxers from 32 countries participated in the European U15 Boxing Championships.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been selected several times to host major boxing events.

The country previously hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the main qualification tournament for the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, marking the first youth competition to act as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.