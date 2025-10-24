Azerbaijan elected co-chair of UN-Habitat Working Group on Affordable Housing for All [PHOTOS]

24 October 2025 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

On October 23, the headquarters of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) in Nairobi, Kenya, hosted the second session of the Open-Ended Working Group (OEWG-H2), established under the 2023 UN-Habitat Assembly resolution “Adequate Housing for All,” Azernews reports.

During the session, Azerbaijan was elected co-chair of the Working Group Bureau for the 2025–2026 term, alongside Somalia. The role was previously held by Kenya and France.

The intergovernmental Working Group serves as the secretariat of the UN-Habitat Assembly, tasked with developing recommendations, coordinating member states’ efforts, and accelerating the implementation of global policies aimed at ensuring safe, sustainable, and affordable housing for all.

Azerbaijan’s appointment as co-chair marks a significant milestone in the country’s growing involvement in global urban development and housing policy. The mandate also provides a strategic platform to advance initiatives and outcomes of the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17–22, 2026, under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements.”

In recent years, cooperation between UN-Habitat and Azerbaijan in sustainable urban planning and settlement development has seen dynamic growth. Azerbaijan currently holds a seat on the UN-Habitat Executive Board and is actively preparing for WUF13.

Experts from the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture and ADA University are contributing to the Working Group drafting the International Guidelines on “Human-Centered Smart Cities.”