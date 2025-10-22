Apple reportedly reduces iPhone Air production orders

22 October 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple Inc. is significantly scaling back production of its iPhone Air due to weaker-than-expected demand outside of China, Nikkei Asia reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

In contrast, the tech giant is increasing production orders for other models in the iPhone 17 lineup, driven by what the report described as “unexpectedly robust” demand for the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro. Sources revealed that Apple plans to manufacture between 85 million and 90 million units of its latest iPhone series, with the iPhone Air now accounting for less than 10% of total output.

The iPhone Air — introduced in September as Apple’s “thinnest ever” and “most power-efficient” smartphone — initially generated buzz for its sleek design and lightweight profile. However, it appears the minimalist design hasn’t resonated with global consumers as strongly as anticipated.

Analysts suggest that Apple’s decision to focus more on the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models reflects a shift in consumer priorities — with users increasingly favoring devices that offer high-end performance, advanced camera systems, and AI-driven features over ultra-thin design. The underperformance of the iPhone Air may also hint at saturation in the mid-range smartphone market, where competition from Chinese brands is especially fierce.