Azerbaijan targets 25 mln tons throughput at Baku Port

22 October 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The transport and transit sector continues to be a top priority on Azerbaijan’s national agenda due to its strategic importance for enhancing trade, attracting investment, and unlocking new economic opportunities, said Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, Azernews reports.

The Prime Minister noted that Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location, along with substantial investments in transport infrastructure, has solidified the country's role as a major transport and logistics hub in the Eurasian region.

“Azerbaijan has been consistently upgrading its transport infrastructure,” he said.

“As a result of Azerbaijani investments, the freight capacity of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway increased from 1 million to 5 million tons last year. Additionally, the second expansion phase of the Baku International Sea Trade Port — located at the crossroads of the country’s key rail and road networks — has been launched, aiming to boost its annual handling capacity from 15 million to 25 million tons.”

Asadov also highlighted that Azerbaijan possesses the largest commercial fleet in the Caspian Sea and operates the region’s biggest cargo airline.

In May this year, Azerbaijan inaugurated its ninth international airport in Lachin, and construction is currently underway on a new international cargo airport within the Alat Free Economic Zone.

“These and several other strategic developments have positioned Azerbaijan as a key node in the international transport network,” the Prime Minister emphasized.