Azerbaijan’s Education Minister meets Azerbaijani students in USA

21 October 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, met with nearly 90 Azerbaijani students studying in the United States during his official visit last week, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Science and Education.

The meeting, held at George Washington University, focused on recent reforms in Azerbaijan’s science and higher education systems, as well as ongoing joint degree programs with American universities. Minister Amrullayev also spoke about the development of scientific institutions and other pressing issues in the education sector.

During the event, the minister answered questions from students and discussed their academic and research prospects. He emphasized the importance of young Azerbaijanis contributing to the country’s labor market, scientific progress, and higher education landscape upon completing their studies abroad.

Amrullayev’s visit underlines Azerbaijan’s commitment to building stronger educational and scientific links with leading U.S. institutions, expanding academic exchange, and encouraging the return of talented Azerbaijani graduates to drive national innovation and development.