Azernews.Az

Monday October 20 2025

US and South Korea to sign trade and nuclear agreement

20 October 2025 22:55 (UTC+04:00)
US and South Korea to sign trade and nuclear agreement

South Korea’s presidential office and government officials announced on Monday that South Korea and the United States have agreed to finalize a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on trade and nuclear cooperation during US President Donald Trump’s upcoming state visit on October 29, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more