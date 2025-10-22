President Ilham Aliyev presents Yagub Eyyubov with "Istiglal" Order [PHOTOS]

22 October 2025 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

On October 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Yagub Eyyubov and presented him with the "Istiglal" Order.

Welcoming Yagub Eyyubov, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mr. Yagub, first of all, I congratulate you on your upcoming birthday and wish you good health and new successes. You have made a significant contribution to Azerbaijan’s development while serving in various responsible positions over many years. I highly appreciate this. As both you and I know, National Leader Heydar Aliyev always paid great attention to you. In the 1970s, he appointed you to responsible positions as a young cadre and showed great trust in you — trust which you fully justified. For this reason, during the period of independence, when the National Leader returned to power in 1993 at the demand of the people, he once again appointed you to several responsible positions, reaffirming his confidence in you. By his Order, you were appointed First Deputy Prime Minister, a position you have held since those years. Over the 22 years of my presidency, I have also repeatedly expressed my trust in you, reappointing you to the same position after every presidential election. Today, as I present you with this state award, I want to say that I am satisfied with your work. You serve the state and the homeland with dedication and loyalty. You are always proactive in your work and carry out my instructions with full responsibility. Taking into account your great services, I have awarded you the “Istiglal” Order, the highest state decoration of Azerbaijan. With your permission, I now present this high order to you.

President Ilham Aliyev, presenting the “Istiglal” Order to Yagub Eyyubov, said: I congratulate you.

Yagub Eyyubov: Thank you.

Expressing his gratitude to the head of state for the high appreciation of his work, Yagub Eyyubov shared memories related to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, noting that he had always strived to live up to the trust shown to him by both the National Leader and President Ilham Aliyev. He emphasized that under the leadership of the head of state, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty had been fully restored, saying:

“You are a genius personality who restored Azerbaijan’s lands. No one else could have done this — it seemed impossible. You are a great, highly skilled, and truly exceptional leader. That is why the entire nation and the whole world admire you and take pride in you.”

Emphasizing that being awarded the “Istiglal” Order is a great honor for him, Yagub Eyyubov said: “I will never forget this for the rest of my life and will continue, to the best of my abilities, to serve you and our state with full dedication.”

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.