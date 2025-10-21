Farid Gayibov elected chair of UNESCO's COP10 on doping in sport [PHOTOS]

21 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

The 10th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP10) has begun at UNESCO's headquarters in Paris, France, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov delivered a speech during the opening session of the event.

During the session, elections were held for the chairmanship of COP10.

As a result of the vote, Farid Gayibov emerged victorious with a majority of votes, defeating his Senegalese counterpart, Khadi Dien Guya, and was elected Chair of the 10th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport.

Farid Gayibov was elected Chair of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) in 2022. In 2023, he was selected as Vice Chair of the 9th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UNESCO International Convention Against Doping in Sport (COP9).