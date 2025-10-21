Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan and Armenia parliamentary leaders meet in Geneva

21 October 2025 12:29 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
A meeting has commenced between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, Azernews reports.

The discussions are taking place in Geneva as part of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, providing a platform for dialogue between the two countries’ legislative leaders.

To be updated...

