Azerbaijan and Armenia parliamentary leaders meet in Geneva

21 October 2025 12:29 (UTC+04:00)

The discussions are taking place in Geneva as part of the 151st Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, providing a platform for dialogue between the two countries’ legislative leaders.

A meeting has commenced between Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan, Azernews reports.

