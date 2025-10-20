Azernews.Az

Monday October 20 2025

Azerbaijan increases spending on energy production amid broader investment growth

20 October 2025 17:53 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases spending on energy production amid broader investment growth
Nazrin Abdul
In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan invested 1.2 billion manats in the production, distribution, and supply of electricity, gas, and steam, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee.

