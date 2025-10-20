Genesis unveils enhanced GV70 with new features and options

20 October 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Genesis, the luxury brand under Hyundai Motor Group, on Monday launched an upgraded version of its mid-sized GV70 sport utility vehicle (SUV), featuring enhanced comfort, advanced technology, and more flexible package options, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

The new GV70 boasts improved noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) control, achieved through additional sound-absorbing materials throughout the cabin. The 2.5 Turbo variant is equipped with an engine support damper, significantly reducing engine vibrations for a smoother and quieter ride.

Customers can now choose from a broader range of new package offerings, allowing for more personalized configurations tailored to different preferences and lifestyles.

The upgraded model also introduces a striking new color option, Bering Blue, designed to emphasize the vehicle’s premium and dynamic design language.

“We refined the GV70’s product appeal to meet the tastes of customers seeking a premium and trendy SUV,” said a Genesis spokesperson. “By enhancing standard features and reorganizing optional packages, we aim to provide a more satisfying and refined mobility experience.”

The updated GV70 reinforces Genesis’s commitment to blending luxury with cutting-edge engineering, positioning the SUV as a strong contender in the competitive luxury mid-size segment.