Astana lights up in Azerbaijani colours ahead of President Aliyev’s state visit [VIDEO]

20 October 2025 00:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ahead of the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, images of the Azerbaijani flag have appeared on street media screens in Astana, Azernews reports, citing Zakon.kz.

A video featuring Azerbaijani flags displayed on the streets of Astana was released by the press service of Akorda on October 19. The footage shows illuminated LED screens with the Azerbaijani tricolour lighting up the city’s main avenues in the evening.

Earlier, it was reported that, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on October 20–21, 2025.

During the visit, high-level talks will be held.

In addition, the two heads of state will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council and the Kazakhstan–Azerbaijan Business Forum.

It is worth noting that just recently, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Azerbaijan. On October 6, he arrived in Gabala, and on October 7, the president took part in the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.