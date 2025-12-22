Defense Ministry announces ammunition disposal operations from Dec. 22–26

22 December 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The disposal of expired and unusable ammunition will be carried out between December 22 and 26 at designated military facilities, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the ministry, the destruction process will take place in strict compliance with safety regulations at a military training ground near the Pirəkəşkül settlement, as well as at a training center located in the Aghdara district.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the operations are planned and controlled, and pose no threat to the public.

The ministry also urged residents not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions during the specified period, stressing that there is no cause for concern.