Pashinyan thanks President Ilham Aliyev for opening transit cargo and trade opportunities

22 December 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the decision to open transit cargo routes to Armenia through Azerbaijan and to create conditions for the launch of bilateral trade, Azernews reports.

Pashinyan made the remarks during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

He stressed the importance of constructive dialogue with member states and observers of the Council in strengthening regional economic integration. According to Pashinyan, priorities for Armenia include the smooth functioning of the internal market, removal of barriers, digitalization, and the simplification of regulatory procedures.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the development of trade and logistics cooperation based on the principles of equality, sovereignty, and national jurisdiction. He described the opening of transit and trade opportunities as one of the first major achievements in establishing peace and stability in the region.

Pashinyan noted that the ongoing constructive changes are creating new opportunities for all countries in the region, contributing to stronger economic stability and the expansion of regional ties.