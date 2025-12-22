Arzu Aliyeva attends presentation of documentary film Harmony [PHOTOS]

22 December 2025 01:19 (UTC+04:00)

On December 21, the presentation of the documentary film Harmony, which reflects the traditions of coexistence and tolerance among representatives of different religions in Azerbaijan, took place at the Nizami Cinema Centre. The film is a joint project of the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Work with Religious Organisations, the Fund for the Promotion of Moral Values, and the Baku Media Centre.

Azernews reports via Azertag that Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Centre, attended the presentation of the film.

The film was screened first, followed by remarks from Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organisations, who shared his views on the production. He noted that through the example of three close friends representing different religions, the film demonstrates the attitude of the Azerbaijani people towards diverse faiths and nations. He said that for centuries and millennia, the Azerbaijani people living in this region have preserved multicultural values, mutual respect, living side by side, and the tradition of passing these principles on to future generations. Today, representatives of different religions live, work, and create together in Azerbaijan, which he described as one of the clearest examples of the wisdom of the Azerbaijani people. The committee chairman also emphasised that as a result of the policy pursued by National Leader Heydar Aliyev, multicultural values did not remain merely a tradition of the Azerbaijani people. He further highlighted that in the territories liberated from occupation, all places of worship have been restored through the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.

Fuad Mammadzade, the director of the film and one of its scriptwriters, said that through the characters of Nigar, Jamila, and Sofia, who are the main protagonists of the film, they sought to convey a reality that is natural for Azerbaijan.

He stated that Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries in the world where Muslims, Jews, and Christians live together as one family. Through the stories of these women, the filmmakers aimed to deliver the message that such coexistence is truly possible.

It should be noted that the documentary film produced by the Baku Media Centre was created to highlight the opportunities established in Azerbaijan for the coexistence of followers of different religions and to promote harmony among faiths. The film’s chief producer is Arzu Aliyeva, the producer is Orman Aliyev, the director is Fuad Mammadzade, the scriptwriters are Fuad Mammadzade and Ramil Alakbarov, the cinematographer is Ziya Babayev, and the composer is Hafiz Ibrahimli.

Filming took place at religious places of worship in various regions of Azerbaijan, as well as at the festival Colours of Difference, held in Baku on 5 November, which aimed to promote and encourage the exemplary environment of tolerance, multiculturalism, harmony among religions, solidarity, cultural diversity, and values of coexistence that have developed in the country.

The film highlights the tolerant environment in Azerbaijan through the daily lives and interpersonal relationships of three friends belonging to different religions. Against the backdrop of their lifestyles, family relations, religious practices, and friendships, the film conveys to the audience the atmosphere of mutual understanding, trust, and cultural diversity prevailing in Azerbaijan.

The family lives, religious practices, and long standing relationships of the protagonists demonstrate how they live in conditions of cultural diversity and peace. Through this documentary, the promotion of tolerance, mutual respect, and multicultural values in society is emphasised, along with the essence of the state policy implemented by Azerbaijan to preserve and develop harmony among religions.

Preserving the history of Azerbaijan and conveying the truth as it is has been a priority for the Baku Media Centre since its establishment. During this period, the centre has produced a number of films that have attracted wide public interest, including Target is Baku, Heritage, Taghiyev, The Final Meeting, Eternal Assignment, We, and Shusha, You Are Free. Following the documentary Under One Sun, Harmony is another production that reflects the manifestations of Azerbaijan’s tradition of multiculturalism in everyday life through real human stories.