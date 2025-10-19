Azerbaijan beats Netherlands in Amputee Football Nations League
Azerbaijan’s national amputee football team has claimed another victory in the UEFA Nations League C Group matches held in Baku, Azernews reports.
The team led by head coach Ramil Habibov defeated the Netherlands 1–0. The only goal of the match was scored by Senan Hajiyev in the 50th minute.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani side beat Belgium 3–0 and drew 0–0 with Israel. The team will play its next match today against Ukraine, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!