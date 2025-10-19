Azerbaijan beats Netherlands in Amputee Football Nations League

19 October 2025 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national amputee football team has claimed another victory in the UEFA Nations League C Group matches held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The team led by head coach Ramil Habibov defeated the Netherlands 1–0. The only goal of the match was scored by Senan Hajiyev in the 50th minute.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani side beat Belgium 3–0 and drew 0–0 with Israel. The team will play its next match today against Ukraine, with kickoff scheduled for 17:00.