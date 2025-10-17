Culinary book on Iravan cuisine presented in Baku [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The book "19th Century Iravan Cuisine", produced by the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association as part of the "19th Century Iravan Cuisine" grant project, funded by the Azerbaijan State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations, has been presented in Baku, Azernews reports.

The event was also dedicated to International Chefs Day, celebrated worldwide on October 20. Around 150 scientists, experts, students, and public figures attended the event.

Speakers at the event discussed the significance of the book.

Moreover, participants of the culinary and pastry courses of the State Employment Agency at the Azerbaijan National Culinary Association, along with students from the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies, presented dishes and sweets from the Iravan cuisine. They were awarded certificates for their contributions.

The event concluded with a book signing and distribution ceremony.

It should be noted that the book, prepared by Tahir Amir Aslanov and Aynura Amir Aslanova, focuses on the restoration and historical-ethnographic research of the culinary gems, dishes, and sweets of Azerbaijan's national cuisine, which have evolved over centuries in the region of Western Azerbaijan and were later appropriated by the Armenians.

The book is based on the manuscript of Aligulu Zeynalov, a master who was born in Iravan in 1884 and owned a restaurant and pastry shop there from 1913 to 1922.

The publication uses 85 sources and includes 97 recipes, covering dishes, sweets, beverages, cooking methods, photographs, miniatures, paintings, and state postal stamps.

The cover design of the book was created by artist Nigar Aliyeva. This publication is an invaluable resource for scholars, researchers, cultural workers, as well as culinary enthusiasts interested in learning about our national cuisine.

The book "19th Century Iravan Cuisine" also serves as proof of our historical presence in Iravan.