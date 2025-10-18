Second meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council to be held in Astana

18 October 2025 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council will be held in Astana, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

"It is also worth emphasizing the importance of the Supreme Interstate Council, whose first meeting took place last year during the state visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan. During the upcoming second meeting in Astana, further prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation and steps to elevate Azerbaijani–Kazakh relations to a new level will be discussed," said President Ilham Aliyev.