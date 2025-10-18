Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s oil exports to Greece surge in first nine months of 2025

18 October 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 500,700 tons of crude oil and oil products derived from bituminous rocks to Greece, valued at $268.5 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

