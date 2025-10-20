Azernews.Az

20 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
Typhoon Fengshen kills 8, leaves 2 missing in Philippines
Nazrin Abdul
At least eight people have died and two remain missing in the Philippines following Typhoon Fengshen on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing the country’s Civil Defense Agency.

In Pitogo municipality, Quezon province, southeast of Manila, five people were killed when a tree fell on them. In the Western Visayas region in the country’s central area, three others lost their lives.

Search efforts continue for two missing individuals in Keson municipality, Bukidnon province, in southern Philippines, after a landslide triggered by the typhoon.

Earlier in October, the Philippines issued tsunami warnings following a powerful earthquake, highlighting the country’s vulnerability to natural disasters.

