Solar, wind projects redefine Azerbaijan’s energy economy

18 October 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

In recent years, the global energy landscape has undergone a profound transformation, driven by the urgent need to combat climate change and transition to cleaner, more sustainable sources. Azerbaijan, a country traditionally known for its oil and gas wealth, is now making bold strides toward a greener future. The government’s announcement to commission 10 new solar and wind power plants over the next two years is not just a technical upgrade—it’s a strategic pivot that reflects a deeper commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term economic resilience.

