Azernews.Az

Saturday October 18 2025

Solar, wind projects redefine Azerbaijan’s energy economy

18 October 2025 18:35 (UTC+04:00)
Solar, wind projects redefine Azerbaijan’s energy economy
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In recent years, the global energy landscape has undergone a profound transformation, driven by the urgent need to combat climate change and transition to cleaner, more sustainable sources. Azerbaijan, a country traditionally known for its oil and gas wealth, is now making bold strides toward a greener future. The government’s announcement to commission 10 new solar and wind power plants over the next two years is not just a technical upgrade—it’s a strategic pivot that reflects a deeper commitment to environmental responsibility and long-term economic resilience.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more