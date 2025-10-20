National Rally leader calls Louvre robbery “unbearable humiliation”

20 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

France’s National Rally leader, Jordan Bardella, condemned the theft at the Louvre Museum on Sunday, calling it an “unbearable humiliation” for the country, Azernews reports, citing his post on X.

In a post, Bardella described the Louvre as “a global symbol of our culture” and said the robbers had stolen “French crown jewels,” questioning “how far will the breakdown of the state go.”

Authorities confirmed that multiple suspects entered the museum through a window at opening hours, stealing valuable jewelry before fleeing on motorcycles.

The perpetrators remain at large, and investigations are ongoing.