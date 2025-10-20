Berlin pulls envoy from Tbilisi amid growing tensions over anti-EU rhetoric

20 October 2025 01:32 (UTC+04:00)

Germany has recalled its ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, for consultations following what Berlin described as increasingly sharp rhetoric from Tbilisi toward the European Union and German representatives.

Azernews reports that in a brief statement, the German Foreign Ministry said:

“For months, the Georgian leadership has been waging a campaign against the EU, Germany, and the ambassador personally. This is why we have taken this decision.”

The recall, announced over the weekend, reflects a recent cooling in diplomatic relations between the two countries but does not amount to a formal downgrading of ties. Officials in Berlin described the move as a temporary measure intended for “internal discussions and assessment.”

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has not yet issued a formal response to Germany’s decision. However, relations between the two governments have been under strain since September, when Tbilisi accused Ambassador Fischer of “interfering in internal affairs.” Berlin rejected the accusation as “baseless” and reaffirmed its respect for Georgia’s sovereignty.

The situation is expected to be discussed at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Monday, where ministers will review recent developments in Georgia and the broader South Caucasus region.

Despite recent diplomatic tensions, both Berlin and Tbilisi have emphasized their commitment to maintaining dialogue. Germany remains one of Georgia’s key European partners, providing development assistance, investment support, and backing for ongoing reforms.

Observers note that such recalls are not uncommon in diplomacy and often serve as a means of consultation rather than confrontation.