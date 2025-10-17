bp honours Uzeyir Hajibeyli on the 140th anniversary of his birth [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

bp is honoured to join the people of Azerbaijan in celebrating the 140th anniversary of the birth of Uzeyir bey Hajibeyli — a towering figure in the history of Azerbaijani culture, the founder of the nation’s classical music and professional school of composition, author of the first Azerbaijani opera, and a distinguished educator, playwright and publicist, Azernews reports.

To mark this remarkable occasion, bp has published a special set of books showcasing the great composer’s invaluable legacy.

The project reflects bp’s continual commitment to supporting efforts that promote Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and celebrate the rich history and artistic achievements of the nation.

bp hosted an event yesterday to unveil the publications and present a concert programme featuring Hajibeyli’s masterpieces The new publications include:

A collection of Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s unpublished works, compiled in two separate books;

A photo album capturing moments from his life and creative journey;

A comprehensive guidebook to the Uzeyir Hajibeyli House Museum in Baku.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region: “It is a great honour for us to present these books in tribute to Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s extraordinary legacy and his invaluable contribution to Azerbaijan’s national music. His compositions, infused with national rhythms and coloured with international tones, created with deep artistic mastery and emotional depth, continue to inspire audiences both in Azerbaijan and around the world.

“We hope these publications serve as a lasting recognition of his contributions and his timeless influence — not only as a composer, but also as a scholar and publicist whose legacy will continue to shape generations.”

The project was implemented by Azernashr with a total cost of 127,560 AZN ($75,035). This covered both the development and printing of the new publications, as well as the organization of the concert event.