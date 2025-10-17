Azerbaijani tea tasting held in Estonia [PHOTOS]

17 October 2025 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani tea tasting event titled "Azerbaijani Tea: Traditions and Modernity" has taken place at the "Buta" Azerbaijani Culture Center in Tallinn, led by artist Rovshan Nur, Azernews reports.

The event featured Azerbaijani tea tasting and performances of Azerbaijani national music. The initiative attracted many young Estonians.

Participants of the event received detailed information about Azerbaijan's rich tea traditions, its history, and its special place in the country's cultural life. Various types of tea grown in different regions of Azerbaijan, their preparation methods, and unique flavors were showcased. Guests had the opportunity to taste teas brought from regions such as Lankaran, Astara, and Zagatala. Azerbaijani national sweets, including fragrant baklava, shekerbura, and other delicacies, were also presented to the guests.

During the event, the performance of Azerbaijani national music by accordionist Elnur Imanov created a warm and sincere atmosphere for the guests.

At the end of the well-received event, participants emphasized the importance of regularly holding such gatherings and highlighted the significance of initiatives that promote the cultures of different countries and support dialogue among young people.

Rovshan Nur is a landscape artist from Baku, a graduate of the Azim Azimzadeh Art School, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, and the Estonian Academy of Arts. He is a member of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union.

For about twenty years, he has lived and worked in Estonia, taking part in various projects and holding exhibitions.

