CBA strengthens ties with global financial institutions
A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, held a series of meetings with major international financial institutions during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.
According to information, discussions with financial organizations such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mizuho Bank, UBS, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York focused on the global macroeconomic outlook, current trends and development prospects of Azerbaijan’s financial sector, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation between financial sectors.
The meetings, held during the U.S. visit from October 13 to 18, were significant for strengthening collaboration between Azerbaijan’s Central Bank and the country’s financial sector with leading international financial institutions. They also aimed to reinforce strategic dialogue with international partners to support Azerbaijan’s ongoing economic development.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!