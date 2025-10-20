CBA strengthens ties with global financial institutions

20 October 2025 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A delegation led by Taleh Kazimov, Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, held a series of meetings with major international financial institutions during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, Azernews reports, citing the CBA.

According to information, discussions with financial organizations such as Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mizuho Bank, UBS, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York focused on the global macroeconomic outlook, current trends and development prospects of Azerbaijan’s financial sector, as well as opportunities to deepen cooperation between financial sectors.

The meetings, held during the U.S. visit from October 13 to 18, were significant for strengthening collaboration between Azerbaijan’s Central Bank and the country’s financial sector with leading international financial institutions. They also aimed to reinforce strategic dialogue with international partners to support Azerbaijan’s ongoing economic development.