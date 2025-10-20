Humanitarian demining efforts advance with significant land cleared for reconstruction

20 October 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Between October 13 and 19, humanitarian demining operations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories resulted in the discovery and neutralization of 69 anti-tank mines, 61 anti-personnel mines, and 2 unexploded ordnance (UXO) items, Azernews reports.

The weekly report from the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) provides details of these operations, highlighting ongoing efforts to make the areas safe for residents and reconstruction activities.

According to ANAMA, a total of 1,587.8 hectares of land have been cleared of mines during this period.

The demining operations have been conducted jointly by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES), the State Border Service, and four private companies. The work covers several districts, including Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, Khojavend, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, as well as the recently liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli, and Gyzylhacili in the Gazakh district.

These operations are part of a broader effort to restore security, facilitate resettlement, and support socio-economic reconstruction in the formerly occupied regions of Azerbaijan.