Ministerial meetings on regional security and interconnectivity underway in Luxembourg

20 October 2025 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ministerial meetings on regional security and interconnectivity are taking place today in Luxembourg, following the EU Foreign Affairs Council session. Azerbaijan is represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, Azernews reports.

According to a source from the European Commission, the event program includes two separate sessions with representatives from the European Union, the Eastern Partnership, and Central Asian countries.

The first session, titled “Security, Stability and Resilience in the Black Sea Region,” is attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, along with officials from EU member states, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova, Türkiye, and Ukraine.

The second session, held as a working dinner, focuses on “Advancing the Cross-Regional Connectivity Agenda.” EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela will join this session, which also includes representatives from the EU, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Both meetings aim to strengthen cooperation between the EU and countries of Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus, and Central Asia in areas such as security, transport, energy, and sustainable development, while fostering closer ties between Europe and Asia.