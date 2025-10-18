President Ilham Aliyev: Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is strengthening

18 October 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan’s economy have reached $225 million, while Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan total $136 million. These figures demonstrate both sides’ mutual interest in long-term partnership and sustainable development,” the head of state added.

“Investment cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is also strengthening,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his interview with Kazinform News Agency.

