First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of administrative office of Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See [PHOTO]
On October 17, the official opening of the administrative office of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Holy See took place, Azernews reports.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin attended the ceremony.
