First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends opening of administrative office of Embassy of Azerbaijan to the Holy See [PHOTO]

18 October 2025 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin attended the ceremony.

On October 17, the official opening of the administrative office of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Holy See took place, Azernews reports.

