Competition announced for participation in Street Artists project

20 October 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku-Absheron Regional Tourism Department has announced a competition for participation in the "Street Artists" project, Azernews reports.

The project envisages providing state support to street artists to freely demonstrate their talent and art in specially designated venues in the center of Baku for 20 winning participants.

This initiative aims to achieve proper promotion of the business aspects of street art, which combines art and business, which is very widespread in the modern world, and its emerging role in modern tourism trends, among Azerbaijani youth, as well as to support the formation of new types of urban activities that may attract tourists.

The project promotes the unique national and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people by showcasing master performances of street art, painting, acting, pottery or weaving in different formats to tourists, and to support the generation of certain economic income by street artists by selling the resulting examples.

During the competition phase of the project, artists who are engaged in street art such as sketching and painting, photography, carpet weaving, street theater, etc., which will attract the attention of tourists and interest them in a short period of time, as well as create opportunities for their entertainment, will be selected by expert art critics. In the next stage, they will be placed in appropriate exit locations and conditions will be created for them to perform freely while their activities are monitored.

The selection round of the competition will be held in 2 stages. In the 1st stage, 3-minute videos of their performances submitted online by the participants will be evaluated by experts with positive and negative feedback.

Candidates who receive positive feedback will participate in the 2nd - in-person stage. In the in-person selection round of the competition, the evaluation will be conducted on a 10-point scale, and the artists who have scored the highest points according to the number of corresponding stops will be the winners and will have the right to participate in the project for the next 1 year.

Those who wish to participate in the competition can contact us by phone and e-mail from October 20 to 30.

You can familiarize yourself with the competition rules by following the link.

Phone: (+99412) 498 12 44

E-mail: [email protected]