Heydar Aliyev Center to open 'My Seas, My Oceans' exhibition for first time [VIDEO]

20 October 2025 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

On October 31, the Heydar Aliyev Center will host the opening of the exhibition "My Seas, My Oceans", which carries a strong message about the protection of water resources, Azernews reports. The exhibition aims to emphasize the importance of preserving one of the most vital resources of our planet — water sources — in an era marked by climate change, global warming, and vulnerable ecosystems.

Organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, the exhibition is part of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project.

Following its debut in Geneva in 2022, which laid the foundation for a global dialogue on the protection of aquatic ecosystems, this project is being presented in Baku for the first time.

The exhibition will feature works by contemporary artists that reflect a range of global challenges from pollution and overfishing to the loss of biodiversity. In these works, water is depicted as a source of life, renewal, and imagination.

Painters, sculptors, multimedia and interdisciplinary artists address topics such as water, climate change, sustainability, and marine biodiversity. Through their artistic creations, they call for the protection of our seas, oceans, and shared future.

The exhibition aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including "Clean Water and Sanitation," "Responsible Consumption," "Climate Action," and "Life Below Water."

"My Seas, My Oceans" demonstrates that art not only reflects reality but also has the power to help ensure the cleanliness of seas and oceans for future generations.

As more than 70 percent of the Earth's surface is covered by water, the ecological systems of seas and oceans are increasingly being subjected to harmful impacts. Through art, the exhibition conveys a message to the world about reducing and preventing these impacts, as well as increasing awareness of global issues.