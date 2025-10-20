National beach wrestlers become world champions

20 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

The final stage of the Beach Wrestling World Series has taken place in Alexandria, Egypt, Azernews reports.

Three Azerbaijani wrestlers participated in the competition under the leadership of head coach Oyan Nazariani.

In the 80 kg category, Sahib Dadashov defeated Egyptian Adham Abdelzaher (4:1), and Vusal Aliyev defeated Georgian Diego Makharadze (3:2) to qualify for the group stage.

In Group A, Sahib defeated Georgian Ramaz Zoidze (2:2) and Moldovan Vasile Diako (1:1) on the last-minute points principle, but gave Serbian Milyan Rajic no chance – 3:0. Vusal, who was placed in Group B, lost to Ukrainian Vasil Mikhailov with a score of 1:3 in the first round, but won a technical victory over the injured Frenchman Hugo Cuenot in the next round. In the last round, he defeated Greek Christos Christoforidis with a score of 4:0. Dadashov advanced to the semifinals as the group leader, while Aliyev as the second place holder.

On the verge of the final, our representatives faced each other and defeated Vusal Sahibi with a score of 3:2. Dadashov won a bronze medal by defeating Zoidze with a score of 4:2. Aliyev lost to Mikhailov with a score of 2:3 in the final and finished the competition with a silver medal. In the 90 kg category, Ibrahim Yusubov defeated American Jacob Bumgardner (3:0), Greek Mikhail Akritidis (3:1) and Georgian Davit Khutsishvili (3:2) in Group A.

The national wrestler, who qualified for the semifinals as the group leader, also showed his strength against American Jabari Irons - 4:1.

Yusubov won the final against Ukrainian Oleksiy Yakovchuk with a score of 2:1 and became the champion. After the final stage of the World Series, the points earned by the wrestlers in all 5 stages were calculated and the final three were determined in each weight category.

As a result, Vusal Aliyev, who made his debut in beach wrestling this year, became the world champion in the 80 kg category. Ibrahim Yusubov achieved the same result in the 90 kg category.

Thus, the Azerbaijani wrestler became a four-time world champion.

For the first time in one season, two of the national athletes won the title of world champion in beach wrestling among adults.