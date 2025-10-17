Ford issues recall for large number of vehicles in US

17 October 2025 23:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Ford Motor Company is recalling nearly 625,000 vehicles in the United States due to issues related to seatbelt functionality and rear-view camera displays, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the NHTSA notice, approximately 332,778 Ford Mustang models are being recalled because of a potential seatbelt malfunction that could compromise passenger safety. Meanwhile, the rear-view camera display defect affects around 291,901 vehicles, including popular models such as the Ford F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks.

The seatbelt issue reportedly involves a fault that may prevent the belt from properly securing occupants, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a collision. The camera display problem causes the rear-view image to intermittently fail, potentially reducing driver visibility when reversing.

Ford has stated it will notify affected owners and provide free repairs to address these safety concerns. This recall underscores ongoing challenges automakers face in ensuring vehicle safety while integrating increasingly complex electronic systems.

Experts note that as vehicles become more technologically advanced, the potential for software and hardware glitches grows, making timely recalls and robust quality control essential to maintaining consumer trust.