Art Weekend: Baku to become main stage of cultural initiative

20 October 2025 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

From 31 October to 2 November, an art festival will be held in Baku, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the IDEA Public Association, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The author and initiator of the project is Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder of the IDEA Public Association.

The project aims to present Baku as a global cultural capital, a city that unites tradition and modernity, brings together diverse ideas, and inspires future generations.

Over the course of three days, art lovers can expect an engaging and extraordinary weekend experience.

Under the theme “Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW,” the event will immerse the city in a wave of creativity, emotion, and energy.

As the central element of Art Weekend, water has been chosen as a symbol of sustainability, renewal, and collective memory. This choice is far from accidental: water serves as a metaphor for creative impulse, a mirror of transformation, and a bridge between humanity and nature. From philosophical, artistic, and ecological perspectives, water will stand at the heart of the Art Weekend’s concept.

During the festival days, visitors will have the opportunity to explore exhibitions, presentations, lectures, masterclasses, music sessions, tours, street art projects, and immersive street theatre performances across Baku.

The festival will span some of the city’s leading cultural venues, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, Icherisheher (Old City), Museum of Modern Art, Museum of Stone Chronicles, Samad Vurghun Azerbaijan State Academic Russian Drama Theatre, Baku Marionette Theatre, Republic Children and Youth Development Center, Magsud Ibragimbeyov Creative Center, Q Gallery, Baku Photography House, YARAT Contemporary Art Space, Museum of Azerbaijani Painting, Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Nine Senses Art Center, and other locations.