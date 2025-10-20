Azernews.Az

Kering rises following major beauty deal with L'Oreal

20 October 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)
Kering rises following major beauty deal with L'Oreal

Kering SA shares surged on Monday following the announcement of a €4 billion strategic partnership with L’Oréal SA, aimed at expanding their footprint in the rapidly growing luxury beauty and wellness market, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

