19 October 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

In the heart of the South Caucasus, a new chapter is being written, one not of conflict, but of construction, cooperation, and collective hope. Garabagh, once the epicenter of geopolitical tension, is now emerging as a symbol of resilience and rebirth. Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding its liberated territories has not only inspired its own citizens but has also captured the attention of the international community. From Tehran to Tokyo, from Ankara to Berlin, nations and investors are looking toward Garabagh with renewed interest and purpose.

At the III Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA3), held in October 2025, a powerful message echoed through the halls: Garabagh is open for partnership. Among the most notable voices was that of Yaghoub Houshyar, the mayor of Iran’s historic city of Tabriz. His statement was clear and confident — Tabrizi businessmen are eager to participate in the reconstruction and development of Garabagh. “Coordination is already underway,” he said, “and future involvement will only expand. It is natural for Tabrizi entrepreneurs to engage in Garabagh’s revitalization, especially in education and infrastructure projects, and this is supported at the state level.”

This declaration is more than a diplomatic gesture. It is a reflection of the deep cultural and historical ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Iran, particularly the Azerbaijani population of Tabriz. But more importantly, it signals a broader trend: Garabagh is becoming a magnet for international investment and collaboration.

Since the liberation of Garabagh and surrounding districts in 2020, Azerbaijan has embarked on one of the most ambitious reconstruction efforts in modern history. Roads, schools, hospitals, and smart villages are being built from the ground up. The government has prioritized sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity — ensuring that the region not only recovers but thrives. This vision has resonated globally.

Countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East have expressed interest in contributing to Garabagh’s development. Turkish companies have already played a leading role in infrastructure projects. From Far East to America firms are offering expertise in cultural restoration, exploring smart city solutions, and eyeing opportunities in agriculture, tourism, and energy.

Why this surge of interest? Because Garabagh represents more than just a reconstruction zone — it is a gateway to regional stability and economic integration. Investors see a rare opportunity to be part of a transformative journey, one that blends profit with purpose. Governments recognize that supporting Garabagh’s revival is a pathway to deeper diplomatic ties with Azerbaijan, a country that has proven itself as a reliable partner and rising regional power.

Moreover, Azerbaijan’s transparent and investor-friendly policies have made engagement in Garabagh both feasible and attractive. The state offers guarantees, incentives, and streamlined procedures for foreign entities. The emphasis on public-private partnerships ensures that development is not only state-driven but also market-responsive.

The involvement of Tabrizi businessmen is particularly symbolic. It reflects a grassroots desire for cross-border cooperation and people-to-people connectivity. As Mayor Houshyar rightly noted, this collaboration will bring cities and nations closer together. It is a model of how economic engagement can foster cultural understanding and mutual respect.

But the story does not end with Iran. Delegations from Central Asia, the Balkans, and even Latin America have visited Garabagh in recent months. They come not just to observe, but to explore, to propose, and to commit. The region’s potential — in agriculture, mining, renewable energy, and tourism — is vast and largely untapped. With peace restored and infrastructure expanding, Garabagh is poised to become a hub of innovation and prosperity.

Azerbaijan’s leadership deserves credit for turning a post-conflict landscape into a canvas of opportunity. The strategic vision laid out by President Ilham Aliyev has guided this transformation with clarity and conviction. By prioritizing reconstruction, inclusivity, and international cooperation, Azerbaijan has sent a powerful message: Garabagh is not a closed chapter, but an open invitation.

In a world often divided by borders and ideologies, Garabagh stands as a testament to what unity and vision can achieve. It is a place where history meets hope, where nations converge not to compete, but to collaborate. And as more countries and investors join this journey, the region’s future grows brighter.

Garabagh is rising — not just from the ashes of war, but into the light of global partnership. The world is watching, and more importantly, the world is participating.