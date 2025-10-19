Drone attack hits Russia’s Orenburg gas plant, Kazakhstan supplies unaffected

19 October 2025 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

A drone attack on Russia’s Orenburg gas processing plant, which receives gas from Kazakhstan, has not impacted fuel supplies within Kazakhstan, Azernews reports, citing Kazinform.

According to information, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has confirmed that the situation remains under control.

The ministry stated that the plant has temporarily halted the reception of raw gas from the Karachaganak field. “This incident has not affected Kazakhstan’s gas supplies. The nature of the damage to the plant and the timeline for restoring its operations have not yet been provided by Russia. Gas deliveries to domestic consumers continue normally, without restrictions,” said Asel Serikpayeva, advisor to the Energy Minister.

The ministry added that investigations are ongoing regarding potential impacts on the processing and production of Karachaganak gas. Further updates on possible losses and next steps will be provided. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry maintains constant communication with Russian authorities and the operators of the field.

According to Russian sources, the gas processing plant in Orenburg was attacked by drones overnight. Witnesses reported a fire, several explosions, and smoke rising into the sky.