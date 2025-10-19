Pakistan and Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire following Doha talks

19 October 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement to implement an immediate ceasefire following diplomatic talks held in Doha, Qatar, Azernews reports, citing the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“During the negotiations, both sides agreed to an immediate ceasefire,” the official statement read.

The agreement was signed by the defense ministers of both countries — Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid of Afghanistan and Khawaja Asif of Pakistan — along with representatives from Qatar and Turkiye, who acted as mediators.

The delegations from both Pakistan and Afghanistan also agreed to hold further consultations in the coming days to ensure the full implementation and maintenance of the ceasefire.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have escalated in recent months, particularly along the border regions, prompting concerns over security, migration, and cross-border militant activity. The involvement of Qatar and Turkiye reflects increasing regional efforts to de-escalate and stabilize the situation through diplomatic channels.