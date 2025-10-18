Italy holds Azerbaijani Mugham concert [PHOTOS]

18 October 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

A concert dedicated to Azerbaijani mugham music was held at the Cultural Center under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, bringing together diplomats, academics, and members of the Azerbaijani community, Azernews reports.

The event was jointly organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy, the Cultural Center, the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations, and the Khan Shushinski Foundation. The audience included representatives from Italy’s cultural and academic circles, ambassadors, diplomats, and Azerbaijani expatriates living in the country.

Gulnar Taghizade, Deputy Director of the Cultural Center, noted that the concert was held within the framework of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” and in celebration of October 18 – the Day of Restoration of Independence. She provided detailed information about Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage and its deep-rooted musical traditions.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, highlighted that the declaration of 2025 as the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty by President Ilham Aliyev was an important political step toward strengthening the country’s independence. He recalled that the adoption of the Constitutional Act on State Independence on October 18, 1991, marked the beginning of a new era for Azerbaijan.

The ambassador also underlined the unique place of mugham in Azerbaijani culture, noting that the tar, kamancha, and ghaval—the three core instruments of the genre—have been recognized by UNESCO as masterpieces of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This traditional trio, he said, represents the timeless spirit and authenticity of Azerbaijani music.

Performances by Mugham TV competition winner Nisbat Sadraeva, tar player Rustam Muslumov, and kamancha performer Parviz Farhadov captivated the audience, who responded with warm applause.

Following the concert, Beyimkhanim Javanshirova-Verdiyeva, founder and head of the Khan Shushinski Foundation, spoke about the Azerbaijani state’s strong support for culture has helped promote the nation’s rich heritage worldwide. She emphasized the major role of Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, whose initiatives to establish Cultural Centers abroad have significantly advanced Azerbaijan’s cultural diplomacy and international visibility.

Javanshirova-Verdiyeva added that music serves as a bridge of friendship and understanding among peoples, and mugham is one of the most precious gifts Azerbaijan has offered to the world. While performed in many countries, she stressed, mugham attains its highest and most refined expression only in Azerbaijan.

Since its founding in 2011, the Khan Shushinski Foundation has implemented numerous projects to promote national music, organizing international events and anniversary evenings dedicated to renowned Azerbaijani artists.