Azerbaijani wrestlers to compete at U-23 World Championships

17 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Wrestling Federation has announced the team that will compete in the U-23 World Wrestling Championship to be held in Novi Sad, Serbia, on October 20-27, Azernews reports.

The World Championship will kick off with the Greco-Roman wrestling events.

Under the leadership of head coach Aleksandr Tarakanov, senior coach Rovshan Bayramov, and coaches Hasan Aliyev and Kamran Mammadov, Azerbaijan will be represented by a talented team of athletes across various weight categories: Elmir Aliyev (55 kg), Ilkin Gurbanov (60 kg), Ziya Babashov (63 kg), Faraim Mustafayev (67 kg), Ruslan Nurullayev (72 kg), Davud Mammadov (77 kg), Elmin Aliyev (82 kg), Lachin Valiyev (87 kg), Ali Guliyev (97 kg), and Aykhan Mardanov (130 kg).

Following that, women wrestlers will enter the competition under the leadership of acting head coach Togrul Asgarov, senior coach Aghahuseyn Mustafayev, and coach Solmaz Adilova.

The female athletes representing Azerbaijan are Asmar Jankurtaran (50 kg), Elnura Mammadova (53 kg), Gultakin Shirinova (55 kg), Nargiz Samadova (57 kg), Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg), Birgul Soltanova (62 kg), and Ruzanna Mammadova (65 kg).

In the final days of the tournament, freestyle wrestlers will compete. Under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov, and coaches Taymuraz Kokoyev and Sharif Sharifov, the freestyle athletes representing Azerbaijan are Muhammadali Alizadə (57 kg), Jeykhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Aykhan Abdullazadə (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (74 kg), Farid Jabbarov (79 kg), Ali Tsokayev (86 kg), Sadig Mustafazade (92 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg), and Khetag Karsanov (125 kg).

Matches will begin every day at 12:00 (Baku time). The medal matches will start at 20:00.

The World Championship will be officiated by Category I referee Asif Shiraliyev, as well as Category I referees Kamran Aliyev and Habib Nurulu.