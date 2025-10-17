Saudi Arabia and US may finalize military pact

17 October 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Saudi Arabia and the United States are planning to finalize a military cooperation agreement in November, which would designate any attack on the Kingdom as a direct threat to "peace and security" in the region, Azernews reports.

The deal is expected to be formalized during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud's upcoming visit to the United States next month.

A senior White House official told the press that "negotiations are currently underway to sign some form of agreement during the Crown Prince’s visit," though "the specific details have yet to be finalized."

This potential agreement reflects the growing strategic partnership between the two countries amid increasing regional tensions. Analysts believe it could signal a deeper U.S. commitment to Saudi Arabia’s defense, especially in light of recent threats from regional actors and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Experts also suggest that the pact might include enhanced intelligence sharing, joint military exercises, and cooperation on emerging technologies, including cybersecurity and missile defense systems.

The announcement comes at a crucial time as both nations seek to strengthen their alliance in the face of shifting geopolitical dynamics and evolving security challenges.