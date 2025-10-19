Double gold for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Prix in Mexico

19 October 2025 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan national judo team has continued its strong performance at the Judo Grand Prix in Guadalajara, Mexico, adding several more medals to its tally, Azernews reports.

Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Vusal Galandarzade (81 kg) both delivered impressive performances in their respective finals to claim gold medals for Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) secured a bronze medal, rounding out a successful day for the team.

Previously in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) also won gold, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) took bronze.

The Judo Grand Prix is part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour, attracting elite athletes from around the globe. Success in these tournaments contributes to world rankings and qualification points for major events, including the World Championships and Olympic Games.