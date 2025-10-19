Double gold for Azerbaijan at Judo Grand Prix in Mexico
The Azerbaijan national judo team has continued its strong performance at the Judo Grand Prix in Guadalajara, Mexico, adding several more medals to its tally, Azernews reports.
Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and Vusal Galandarzade (81 kg) both delivered impressive performances in their respective finals to claim gold medals for Azerbaijan.
Meanwhile, Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg) secured a bronze medal, rounding out a successful day for the team.
Previously in the tournament, Azerbaijani judokas Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) also won gold, while Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) took bronze.
The Judo Grand Prix is part of the International Judo Federation (IJF) World Tour, attracting elite athletes from around the globe. Success in these tournaments contributes to world rankings and qualification points for major events, including the World Championships and Olympic Games.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!