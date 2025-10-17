Luka Gabrilo appointed as head coach of national swimming team

17 October 2025 11:58 (UTC+04:00)

Luka Gabrilo has been appointed as the head coach of the Azerbaijan's national swimming team, Azernews reports.

The Swiss coach with over 15 years of experience, has previously worked in Switzerland, the USA, Israel, Romania, the Czech Republic, the Philippines, and Australia.

Under his leadership, individual athletes and national teams have won medals at European and World Championships, and qualified for the finals of the Olympic Games.

The 44-year-old coach began his professional career in Switzerland, where he worked in various roles within the Swiss Swimming Federation system from 2010 to 2017, including team manager, head coach, and director of the High Performance Center.

Later, he became the head coach of the Israeli national team and one of the heads of the delegation at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Luka Gabrilo also worked in the International Swimming League (ISL), where he served as the head coach of the "Team Iron."

Under his leadership, a team composed of 36 high-level athletes from various countries competed in the league and achieved significant success.

The new head coach was introduced to the national team members by Ogtay Atayev, the General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation.

It should be noted that yesterday, after 12 years of service, Rashad Abdurahmanov stepped down from his position as the head coach of the national team and was appointed as an advisor.