Microsoft plans to rebuild Windows entirely around AI

17 October 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft has embarked on an ambitious redesign of the Windows operating system, aiming to transform it into a platform driven primarily by voice commands and artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews reports.

Yusuf Mehdi, the company’s executive vice president, told The Verge about plans to deeply integrate AI capabilities throughout every layer of the system, moving far beyond simply adding a chatbot.

According to Microsoft’s leadership, a new era of computing is approaching, where AI will no longer be a standalone tool but will become an essential part of hundreds of millions of daily use cases. The ultimate vision is to create what Mehdi calls a true “AI computer” by rebuilding the core of the operating system around these advanced technologies.

“Our goal is to rewrite the entire OS around AI, creating what can be called a true AI computer,” Mehdi said.

The current version of Windows 11 already incorporates some AI-powered features. For instance, users can now activate the Copilot assistant using the voice command “Hey, Copilot!” This hands-free feature allows quick access to the assistant for answers, productivity help, or general inquiries. The interaction is signaled by a beep, and users can end the session simply by saying “goodbye,” after which the assistant shuts down automatically.

Another recent innovation is the Copilot Vision feature, which is available in all regions where Copilot operates. This functionality enables AI to analyze the contents displayed on the screen, assisting users with applications, troubleshooting, or even providing step-by-step guidance for tasks such as completing games. Unlike the earlier Recall function, which faced privacy concerns, Copilot Vision requires explicit user consent before scanning the screen, operating similarly to how Microsoft Teams handles broadcasting.

Microsoft is testing a feature called Copilot Actions. This functionality will empower the AI assistant to perform tasks directly on the PC—such as editing photo batches—automatically. Currently, Copilot Actions is in closed beta with a limited number of scenarios as Microsoft continues to optimize the underlying AI model.

This ambitious integration of AI into Windows highlights Microsoft’s commitment to redefining personal computing, where intelligence is embedded seamlessly to enhance productivity, creativity, and user experience. As AI becomes more deeply woven into the operating system, the way people interact with their devices could be fundamentally transformed, moving us closer to a future where computers understand and anticipate our needs intuitively.