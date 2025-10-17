Oil product exports from Azerbaijan to India decline sharply

17 October 2025 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

From January to September 2025, Azerbaijan exported oil products derived from crude oil and bituminous rocks to India valued at $53.5 million, with a volume of 107,500 tons, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee. According to information, this represents a significant decline compared to the same period last year, with the value decreasing by...

