Italian media spotlights First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva’s visit to Holy See [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Italy’s leading media outlets have highlighted the official visit of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Holy See, reporting extensively on her meetings and engagements during the trip.

According to Azernews, prominent Italian platforms such as Giornale Diplomatico, Notizie Geopolitiche, Il Domani d’Italia, Gazzetta Diplomatica, Kmetro0, Il Denaro, Radio Studio90 Italia, Tele Città, MSN, and ZaZoom covered the visit in detail, noting that Mehriban Aliyeva held several important meetings and took part in significant cultural and humanitarian events.

During her audience with Pope Leo XIV, both sides emphasized the steady growth of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Vatican. The discussion touched upon the activities of the Catholic Church in Azerbaijan and preparations for the construction of a second Catholic church in Baku. Pope Leo XIV praised the cooperation, saying it played an essential role in promoting interfaith and intercultural dialogue.

In her meeting with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive development of relations. Cardinal Parolin commended Azerbaijan’s initiative to build another Catholic church as a testament to the nation’s respect for all religions. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on the initialling of the peace agreement with Armenia, reaffirming the Vatican’s full support for peace in the region.

As part of the visit, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva and her family attended the opening ceremony of the restored Saint Commodilla Catacombs, a project supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. The restoration was hailed as a new chapter in long-term cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Vatican.

The First Vice-President also met Cardinal James Harvey, Archpriest of the Basilica of Saint Paul, and reviewed the restoration works carried out with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. She toured the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital, learning about its molecular genetics and diagnostic laboratories, and later met Sister Raffaella Petrini, President of the Vatican Governorate, with whom she participated in a tree-planting ceremony in the Vatican Gardens.

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva also visited the Apostolic Library and Archives, familiarised herself with restoration efforts at St. Peter’s Basilica, and, together with Cardinal Parolin, attended the official opening of Azerbaijan’s new Embassy building to the Holy See.