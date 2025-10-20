Heydar Aliyev Center to hold jazz concert within Art Weekend [PHOTO/VIDEO]

20 October 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

On October 31, a jazz concert will take place at the Heydar Aliyev Center following the opening events of the "Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW" project, Azernews reports.

The concert will feature a unique program combining R&B and jazz improvisations, performed by the legendary Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley from the USA and the "Interplay" group.

Cheryl "Pepsii" Riley and the "Interplay" group will perform in Baku as part of the 20th Baku Jazz Festival. The concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center will serve as the closing event of the 20th Baku Jazz Festival.

Born in Brooklyn, Cheryl began her career as a nurse caring for children with physical disabilities. She gained international fame with the emotional ballad "Thanks for My Child," which reached number one on the Billboard R&B charts in 1988. Known for her powerful voice and heartfelt performances, she is also recognized as an actress.

"Interplay" is a trio that embodies the spirit of collaboration and creativity, blending jazz and free improvisation.