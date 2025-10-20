Country's top chefs unite at Garabagh Cup Culinary Championship [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 16:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first-ever Garabagh Cup National Culinary Heritage Championship has taken place in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event was organized as part of the "Rebuild Garabagh" international exhibition at the Baku Expo Center.

The event was organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency, the National Culinary Center, and the Azerbaijan Culinary Specialists Association.

The primary objective of the championship was to highlight the rich culinary traditions of Azerbaijan, particularly the distinct cuisine of the Garabagh region, and to promote it to both local and global audiences.

The Garabagh Cup featured various categories, including Garabagh cuisine, traditional and contemporary national dishes made with different meat products, team competitions for both youth and adults, an exhibition of regional national desserts, and artistic sculptures crafted from confectionery inspired by Garabagh, among other activities.

Chefs participated in both individual and team categories, showcasing Azerbaijan's rich culinary heritage, with a special focus on Garabagh's unique culinary legacy.

Winners were awarded the Garabagh Cup along with gold, silver, and bronze medals in individual and team categories, based on the evaluations of a panel of expert chefs, food critics, and specialists in national cuisine.

Throughout the three-day event, notable culinary figures from Turkiye and Uzbekistan hosted master classes, offering participants, especially young chefs, the chance to explore the nuances of Garabagh and Azerbaijani cuisine, learn traditional and modern culinary techniques, and exchange international expertise.

Azerbaijan's culinary tradition is renowned for its richness and variety, offering a wide range of delicious dishes. Fresh herbs like mint, coriander, dill, basil, and parsley, along with fragrant spices such as sumac, cumin, saffron, and cinnamon, are frequently used to complement main courses and elevate their flavors.

In addition, unique seasonings like lemon, olives, food acids, abgora (fermented grape juice), narsharab (pomegranate sauce), cherry plums, elbukhara (dried plums), gora (dried apricots), kizil-akhta (sour cherry paste), kuraga (dried apricots), and lavashana (herbs) are commonly used to enhance both the taste and aroma of Azerbaijani food.

Meats such as mutton, beef, and poultry form the base of many dishes, while rice and flour-based products are also essential components of the national cuisine.

Many Azerbaijani dishes are cooked in specific traditional utensils: piti soup is prepared in clay pots, pilaf is made in special thick-bottomed boilers (kazan), and kebabs are grilled on skewers.

With over 2,000 distinct recipes, Azerbaijani cuisine offers an abundance of flavors, each reflecting the country's diverse cultural heritage and history.