President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Kazakhstan for state visit [PHOTOS]

20 October 2025 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Republic of Kazakhstan for a state visit on October 20.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Astana International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the two leaders to the accompaniment of a military march.